Dhe argument was brief, but not to be overlooked and certainly not to be overheard. Daniel Farke had scheduled a training game on Wednesday. When it was over, it got loud. “Fuck off,” Jonas Omlin, the Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper, yelled across the pitch. His addressee should have been striker Marcus Thuram, who, like the keeper, belonged to the team that had lost the game. Thuram hadn’t done enough to prevent this, Omlin thought.

Farke commented on the incident on Friday. “I’m maybe a bit old school, but I like it when the team that loses in the training game is alive,” said the coach. As long as it doesn’t get out of hand, it’s good to have a little “fire” blazing, he explained.

Farke is not alone in this opinion – and that is exactly what the Gladbacher’s current dilemma documents. Because life or fire – in the games of the table tenth there is currently not much to see of one or the other. The team is bobbing before the duel against VfL Wolfsburg (Sunday, 3.30 p.m., in the WELT sports ticker) in the gray area of ​​the Bundesliga.

It’s been a while since Farke’s team took notice, and even that needs to be put into perspective. In mid-February, FC Bayern were defeated 3-2, but as the weeks that followed would prove, that wasn’t the record champions’ only slip. In any case, the Gladbachers didn’t win anything afterwards: The 0-0 win in Cologne last Sunday was the fifth game in a row without a win. This means that Borussia are moving away from the European Cup.

Gladbach sometimes produces bloodless football

However, there is also something else that worries: the way the squad is presented at times. It is a sometimes bloodless football that Gladbach produces. Geared to control the game while minimizing risk. This often results in endless ball relays, many cross passes – but little verticality and even fewer chances to score. As was the case recently in the Rhine derby, this is boring for neutral spectators and increasingly frustrating for Gladbach fans.

also read

Sami Khedira, who had never played for the “foals” but still makes no secret of his fondness for the traditional club, recently came up with a veritable destruction of the team’s style of play. “It’s a back-and-forth with no real solution. The Gladbacher on the ball is the poorest sow,” said the DAZN expert. If Farke actually intended to win in Cologne, then the match plan was not clear.

It was as if the players hadn’t listened to their head coach. “The game is our top priority. In such emotional moments, the question is always: us or them?” Daniel Farke said before the game at FC. But there was no sign of this attitude.

You can’t see it: Mönchengladbach’s defender Stefan Lainer Source: Christof STACHE/ AFP

But it’s not easy to bring enthusiasm into the team, which is better than where they are in the table in terms of football, but still never consistently reaches their level. Farke was brought in with exactly this job last summer. But the inventory suggests a different conclusion: The change of coach alone was not enough.

flashback. Last June, when Farke started his service on the Lower Rhine, there was a clear requirement profile. The new coach should stabilize the team and let them play the football that suits them again. That seemed sorely needed after the two chaotic seasons before.

A radical change was announced

In 2020/2021 the club was out of step. Coach Marco Rose had announced that he would go to Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. Then nothing worked. The then sports director Max Eberl engaged Adi Hütter as a successor for the following season, who was to continue the Rose course thematically. However, due to the effects of the Corona crisis, the urgently needed transfers could not be carried out. Many players were unfamiliar with the style of play, which was based entirely on pressing and counter-pressing. The performance fluctuated more and more menacingly, various players openly declared that they wanted to leave the club. The unrest grew, and Eberl threw down in January – Gladbach was in shock.

It was time for a fundamental change of course. So Roland Virkus, Eberl’s successor, pressed the reset button. There should be a radical reversal – back to what Gladbach had distinguished in Lucien Favre’s years: controlled style. Farke had committed himself to that. “Borussia traditionally stands for ball possession, combinations and dominance on the pitch,” said the 46-year-old. It’s more about creativity than speed. Gladbach should put the focus back on technically clean football and less on spectacular ones. This was very convenient for the players.

also read

Nevertheless, Gladbach is not getting anywhere – and that in turn is due to the fact that Virkus has not yet managed to solve a problem that Eberl was already desperate for: the transfer backlog. Although a new defender came in Ko Itakura in the summer and Julian Weigl, a ball-safe midfielder on loan from Benfica Lisbon, was not enough to create new momentum.

Nothing happened in winter apart from the signing of Jonas Omlin, who replaced the regular keeper Yann Sommer, who had been sold to Bayern. Rami Bensebaini and Marcus Thuram, both willing to change, also stayed. “We didn’t have an offer on the table for either player,” Virkus said. The background is obvious: the contracts are running out for both of them, so the clubs that are taking up are waiting. So Virkus has no choice but to be patient – hoping to have a larger budget for comprehensive changes in the summer.

It’s difficult to create new momentum when it’s clear that the team is going to get a facelift next season. Farke is also aware of this – as well as the fact that the critics are now increasingly biting him. His aim is to bring the season to an atmospherically forgiving end. With regard to the home game against Wolfsburg on Saturday, a change in the game system is also conceivable, Farke hinted: “We need a really good performance.”