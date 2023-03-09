Borussia Mönchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram had to take a lot of criticism for his swallow in the game against SC Freiburg. Inappropriately much, as his coach now warned. Daniel Farke defended the French vehemently – and referred to the final against Argentina in 1990.

NAfter the discussions about Borussia Mönchengladbach’s striker Marcus Thuram and his swallow in the game against SC Freiburg, coach Daniel Farke took his player under his protection – and got really angry about the issue of fairness. “We told him we didn’t want to see that. But we mustn’t overdo it either. There was talk of shame for German football. I don’t think it’s appropriate to chase him through the village like a pig,” said Gladbach’s coach on Thursday. You have to leave the church in the village. It should be “everyone who has played football himself, take a look at his nose and see if he has not sometimes exaggerated and exaggerated in one scene during his active career”.

For example, ex-national player Dietmar Hamann Thuram harshly criticized: “For me, that’s a shame for football. It is gross unsportsmanlike conduct, and gross unsportsmanlike conduct is punished with red.” Record national player Lothar Matthäus saw it similarly. Thuram is a repeat offender, Matthäus reminded: “He has to realize that we have video evidence. The rascals will be exposed.”

Former national player Tabea Kemme had criticized the French national player particularly harshly after his action. “That’s something I like to call ‘falling fruit’. The rotten apple falls from the tree for no reason,” she said: “I don’t want to see characters like that on the pitch. It’s not the first time this has happened to him. My god, that would be so embarrassing. I would be so ashamed.”

“Then I didn’t hear that it was a shame for German football”

Farke, however, defended his attacker vehemently. “I can remember a game where we became world champions, also with a penalty, which we got, there was no foul. Then I didn’t hear that it was a shame for German football. We lit a cigar, had a cold drink and celebrated a bit,” said the Borussia coach.

1990 World Cup final: Völler gets the crucial penalty kick Source: pa/press photo Baumann/Baumann

A reference to the penalty kick in the 1990 final between the German team and Argentina. Roberto Sensini brought down striker Rudi Völler. Both Völler and penalty hero Andreas Brehme later admitted that it was probably not a 100% penalty, but rather a concession decision, because a clear foul on their teammate Klaus Augenthaler in the penalty area had not been punished beforehand.

“We have to be careful about nailing players to the wall too much,” said Farke. Thuram is also still a young player and he has already missed three clear penalties this season. In addition, Farke attested to his 25-year-old centre-forward’s best performance of the year in the goalless game against Freiburg.

Meanwhile, the club has accepted the penalty in the case of Ramy Bensebaini, who was suspended for two games after being sent off and insulting the referee in the game against SC Freiburg. “He has to be in better control and show a better reaction,” Farke demanded.

Gladbach has to rebuild defense against RB Leipzig

The controversial yellow-red card and in particular Bensebaini’s behavior afterwards had led to controversy. The defender initially steered the ball a few meters out of frustration and saw a yellow card for it. For the sneering clapping afterwards, referee Benjamin Brand gave the traffic light card.

TV pictures then showed how Bensebaini had rudely mobbed the referee. First he asked in English “That’s normal?” The verbal insults were clearly heard on the broadcaster Sky.

For this he got the extra penalty on Wednesday and has to pay an additional 15,000 euros. The Algerian is not only absent from RB Leipzig on Saturday (3.30 p.m., in the sports ticker of the WELT)but also against Werder Bremen on March 17.