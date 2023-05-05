Borussia Mönchengladbach pays 7,179,487 euros and ten cents for Weigl

Borussia Mönchengladbach has signed Julian Weigl. The midfielder, who was on loan from Benfica, has signed a contract until 2028. The Portuguese published the transfer fee down to the last cent. For a reason.

BOrussia Mönchengladbach has signed midfielder Julian Weigl. The 27-year-old, who was loaned out from Benfica last September, has signed a contract with Borussia until June 30, 2028. “He became one of the leading players here right away and we’re delighted that he has clearly committed himself to Borussia,” said Gladbach’s sporting director Roland Virkus.

Weigl, who has made six appearances for the national team so far, has made 20 competitive appearances for Mönchengladbach. “I’m happy we were able to come to an agreement. I’m full of anticipation for what’s to come and really want to lead the way,” said the former Borussia Dortmund professional.

Gladbach pays significantly less than the 15 million euros that were stipulated in the originally agreed purchase option. Since Benfica is listed on the stock exchange, the club announced the exact transfer fee: Mönchengladbach has to pay exactly 7,179,487.10 million euros for Weigl.

The midfielder is a candidate for captaincy at Borussia next season. “Julian is an important building block for our team in terms of his footballing class, but also in terms of his personality,” said Virkus: “He became one of the leading players here right away and we are happy that he has clearly committed himself to Borussia. ”

Weigl was injured for six weeks

So far this season, Weigl has made 19 Bundesliga appearances for Mönchengladbach, scoring one goal. He was out for six weeks in the second half of the season due to a torn syndesmosis ligament. Weigl made his comeback at the 1-1 draw in Frankfurt, and since then he has been on the pitch for the entire season in all three games.

On Saturday (3:30 p.m., in the WELT live ticker) Borussia welcomes VfL Bochum. The last four games of the season are not at stake for Mönchengladbach. The team can no longer get into relegation difficulties, but also no longer intervene in the fight for the European Cup places.