Borussia’s new leader: “Born winner” – Can becomes BVB captain

Status: 07/27/2023 11:23 am

Soccer national player Emre Can (29) is the new captain of Borussia Dortmund and thus successor to Marco Reus.

“Emre is a born winner and someone who likes to take responsibility,” BVB coach Edin Terzic is quoted as saying in a club statement: “In addition to his performance on the pitch, Emre also has a lot of experience. But what is also very important to me: We expect everyone to feel responsible for everything.”

Kobel and Süle deputies

Midfielder Can has been playing for the Bundesliga club from the Ruhr area since January 2020. Last week he had extended his contract until June 30, 2026. His deputy is goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, the third captain is Niklas Süle. The 27-year-old defender is a member of the team council along with Sébastien Haller, Julian Brandt and Reus. The longtime captain Reus had resigned from his position as captain this summer.

“Emre Can has a great deal of national and international experience, which he can now bring fully to bear as captain,” said managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke: “In this calendar year, he has made a significant contribution to our team stabilizing at a high sporting level. Emre is the right captain for our team!”

