Jayson Tatum scored 40 points, Jaylen Brown added 30, and the Celtics swept the NBA-leading Bucks 140-99. The Celtics (53-24) hit 22 of 43 3-pointers and came within two games of the Bucks (55-22).

Milwaukee suffers a setback both on the field and in the standings. Khris Middleton went off in the middle of the third quarter after taking a blow to the face from Brown, then fined for “charging”. Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said after the game Middleton received “three or four stitches” of stitches on his upper lip.

Boston’s build went 114-74 in the first three periods of play, causing most starters on both teams to miss the entire fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo produced just 11/27 from the field, 0/5 from 3.24 for him. Holiday started his night hitting 3-pointers but went 1/7 the rest of the game and finished with just six points.

