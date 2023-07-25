Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown gets the richest contract ever

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have reached an agreement for a five-year supermax extension worth $304 million.

Brown’s contract is fully guaranteed and is the richest in NBA history. Brown cannot be traded until the 2024 offseason after signing this extension.

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have agreed on a five-year supermax extension worth up to $304 million, the richest contract in NBA history, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/oYmD6XDy9D — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 25, 2023

