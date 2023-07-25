Home » Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown gets the richest contract ever
Sports

Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown gets the richest contract ever

Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown gets the richest contract ever

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have reached an agreement for a five-year supermax extension worth $304 million.

Brown’s contract is fully guaranteed and is the richest in NBA history. Brown cannot be traded until the 2024 offseason after signing this extension.

