Boston Celtics, Sam Cassell to reassemble Mazzulla’s staff

The Boston Celtics reassemble Joe Mazzulla’s staff after the many goodbyes in the direction of the Houston Rockets.
Sam Cassell deal: “Sam I Am” worked three stations at the 76ers and returns to Boston where he won the 2008 NBA title.
Cassell spent the past three seasons as a lead assistant for the 76ers under Doc Rivers, and now returns to Boston where he was a member of the 2008 NBA championship team.
