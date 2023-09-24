Home » Boston Red Sox Make Roster Moves: Zack Kelly Returns, Nick Robertson Sent to Triple-A Worcester, Kyle Barraclough Designated for Assignment
Boston Red Sox Make Roster Moves: Zack Kelly Returns, Nick Robertson Sent to Triple-A Worcester, Kyle Barraclough Designated for Assignment

The Boston Red Sox have made several roster moves, according to an announcement made by the team. The right-hander Zack Kelly has been reinstated from the 60-day disabled list. Kelly, 28, last pitched in a major league game on April 12 but was then placed on the injured list the following day due to right elbow inflammation. After going through a rehab process with various minor league teams, Kelly is now ready to return to the Red Sox. He has allowed three runs in 7.1 innings this season and holds a 3.95 ERA in 19 career Major League appearances.

In another move, the Red Sox sent right-hander Nick Robertson to Triple-A Worcester. Robertson, 25, joined the Red Sox on July 25 after being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, he has struggled in his time with the team, allowing eight runs in 11.0 innings over eight games. Robertson also made his major league debut with the Dodgers earlier this season, posting a 6.10 ERA in 10.1 innings. In Triple-A, he has a 3.16 ERA and a .205 opponent batting average in 42 games.

Finally, the Red Sox designated right-hander Kyle Barraclough for assignment. Barraclough, 33, has appeared in three games for the Red Sox this season, giving up 11 runs in 7.2 innings. However, he has performed well in Triple-A with an 8-1 record and a 3.65 ERA in 74.0 innings. Barraclough has previous Major League experience with the Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels, and now the Red Sox.

These roster moves come as the Red Sox continue to make adjustments in their quest for success. For more information, please refer to the MLB Press Box and the official Boston Red Sox sources.

