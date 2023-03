Boston hockey players defeated Detroit 3:2 in Saturday’s NHL game, despite losing by two goals after the first period. Tomáš Nosek scored the assist on Hathaway’s winning goal in the 54th minute. The Bruins are celebrating their 50th win of the season. It took them 64 games, which is a new NHL record. The maximum so far was 66 games, which the Red Wings needed in the 1995/96 season and also Tampa Bay in the 2018/19 year to reach the round goal.

