The Boston Bruins also broke the National Hockey League’s (NHL) record for points in a single season. The 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday (local time) gave the Bruins 64 wins and 133 points this season in the North American Ice Hockey League.

The record previously stood at 132 points, held by the Montreal Canadiens since the 1976-77 season. Before the start of the playoffs, the Bruins have one more main round game and can further improve their tally.

The Minnesota Wild, also already qualified for the playoffs, lost 3-1 at home to the Winnipeg Jets. Marco Rossi was on the ice for 8:37 minutes.

