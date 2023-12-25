Boston would be interested in bringing this veteran back

The Red Sox are in need of starting pitching and it seems they are looking to a familiar face to fill that void. According to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, Boston is showing “strong interest” in bringing back left-hander James Paxton.

Paxton, who had a 4.50 ERA in 19 starts for the Red Sox in 2023, has been plagued by injuries in recent years. The 35-year-old veteran signed with Boston in 2022 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent while with the Mariners in April of the previous year.

After missing the entire 2022 season, Paxton made his Red Sox debut in May of 2023. However, hamstring and knee injuries limited his performance, resulting in a 6.98 earned run average in his last nine starts.

Despite his injury history, Boston appears to be willing to take a chance on Paxton to bolster their starting rotation. It remains to be seen if a deal will come to fruition, but it’s clear that the Red Sox are actively pursuing options to improve their pitching staff.

