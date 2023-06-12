Bosz new manager of Mwene at PSV Eindhoven

Peter Bosz has taken over as coach at top Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. As the club of ÖFB team player Phillipp Mwene announced on Monday, the 59-year-old Dutchman signed a three-year contract until 2026.

Bosz is the successor to Ruud van Nistelrooy, who resigned from the championship runners-up and cup winners before the last matchday. “PSV and I are both hungry for trophies. PSV won two titles last season, but our goal is to win the Eredivisie next season,” announced the new coach.

“Our absolute dream candidate”

Bosz had looked after Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga. He then coached Olympique Lyon in France and has been without a club since October 2022. “He was our absolute dream candidate,” said PSV director of football Earnest Stewart. Eindhoven was second in the table behind Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Champions League qualifier last season.

Van Nistelrooy announced his retirement before the last game of the season. The 46-year-old has only been PSV head coach since this season after succeeding Roger Schmidt. In the past few weeks there had been internal unrest about the way the coach worked. Van Nistelrooy recently complained about a lack of support.

