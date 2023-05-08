Botafogo, a reliable leader

Botafogo is serious. It is the only team that counts its games by victories after having played the first four days of the Brasileirao. It takes a plenary session to 12 that confirms the good feelings transmitted by the team led by the Portuguese Luis Castroeither. This Sunday, a trap duel against At. Mineiro. The cariocas won 2-0 with goals from joao victor and the youth squad, Matheus Nascimientoa 19-year-old ‘9’ who points to very good manners

The best…

Palmeiras has already picked up cruising speed. The 0-5 against Goiás (in a stadium where, for example, Corinthians had been beaten 3-1) is quite a declaration of principles. The current champion is already second alone with 10 out of 12 possible points and, in the Libertadores, he has straightened the course and is co-leader of his group with Bolívar.

Of the ‘little hand’ applied, the goal scored by Endrick stands out, the ‘menino prodrígio’ who will play for Real Madrid from the summer of 2024 and who had gone three games in a row without enjoying a single minute of play, which had caused a great media stir in Brazil. This time he spent 25 minutes on the pitch and made the most of the occasion, scoring in his only finish.

Worst…

Jorge Sampaoli’s Flamengo added their third league defeat in a row. Despite going ahead with a Gabigol penalty goal, he ended up falling down 2-1 against Ath. Paranaense, in a game where Vitor Roque, the ‘9’ that Barça wants for this coming summer, scored one of the goals for the locals. The reissue of the last final of the Libertadores was a very hot clash where the ‘Mengao’ lacked more determination in the last third.

The cariocas, who only have 3 points, can fall to relegation positions this Monday, if the Corinthians of Vanderlei Luxemburgo is capable of scoring at home against Fortaleza in the match that will close the fourth day.

The note.

Luis Suárez scored his first goal in the Brasileirao in a game full of alternatives in which Gremio, playing under a downpour in Porto Alegre, missed the three points by conceding a last goal from Red Bull Bragantino in stoppage time. The final 3-3, which came due to a grotesque mistake by the local defense, aroused the anger of the gaucho coach, Renato Portaluppi. He Tricolor is seventh with seven points.

And, in the next week-to-week matchday, Gremio has one of the most difficult outings of the season, because they have to visit the Allianz Parque, Palmeiras’ stronghold.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

