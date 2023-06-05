Home » Both co-trainers leave Frankfurt with Glasner
Both co-trainers leave Frankfurt with Glasner

As expected, co-trainers Michael Angerschmid and Ronald Brunmayr will also leave the German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt along with head coach Oliver Glasner. The club announced this on Sunday. “We would like to thank Michael and Ronald for their great commitment. Together we have celebrated great successes that will bind Eintracht Frankfurt and the coaching team forever,” said Frankfurt’s sporting director Markus Krösche.

Angerschmid joined Glasner from VfL Wolfsburg to Eintracht in the summer of 2021. The two have been a well-established team for many years. Brunmayr came to Frankfurt from Blau-Weiß Linz in July 2021. The two assistant coaches still had a contract that was valid until June 30, 2024. These have now been dissolved prematurely, as the association announced.

On May 9th, it was announced that Glasner and Eintracht would part ways after two years together. The big highlight was the triumph in the Europa League 2022.

