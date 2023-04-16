Both dad and grandpa say that the art of a goalkeeper is to stand up well. That helped me against Pilsen, Letáček smirked

Was it the best game in the league?

I wouldn’t dare say that, because I have more good ones, but this one will definitely be one of them. After the first league match for Baník against Liberec, I said that I would rather win 2:1 than draw 0:0. That’s exactly what happened today and we got a very important three points against a very strong opponent.

How did you fare against tall opponents?

We were preparing for them and we knew what we were getting into. Karel Pojezný and Bitrim, as far as the aerial duels with Chorý are concerned, played a great match. We had to watch out for their centered balloons, for set pieces. They got to a few ends, but we were just standing well, so it hit me. (laughter)

You haven’t lost since you joined Baník in the league. What does that say?

It sounds good, but we have to keep it. I hope we can get some more points before the end of the regular season.

Photo: Petr Sznapka, CTK From left David Buchta from Ostrava, Milan Havel from Pilsen, Eneo Bitri from Ostrava, Jan Juroška from Ostrava.

What has changed that you have taken and now have two wins against strong opponents?

Nothing. Maybe that neglected luck turned to us. We’re still working just as hard.

Did you notice in the cabin that Baník had not beaten Pilsen in the league since August 2009?

I don’t even know that it was after that time. Now that I know it, I see it as a respectable performance after so many years to get all the points with Pilsen.

Photo: Petr Sznapka, CTK From the left, Libor Holík from Pilsen and Srdjan Plavšič from Ostrava in a duel.

After the win, the whole team jumped on Muhamed Tijani, the author of both goals. Was the team also relieved that he finally fired after so many wasted chances?

Absolutely. We are very happy for him. He works hard, the games he played he also played great. A lot of balloons go off, there’s an awful lot going around. For how tall he is and his build, he can last a lot of minutes. We’re glad he finally got it down there.

The boys say he kicks them a lot in training. Is it true?

That has to be taken into account. After all, we bigger ones are a bit more clumsy than Srdjan Plavšić. (laughter)

In the fall, you were in a very difficult position in Baník. After the not-so-successful cup match in Kroměříž, you didn’t get a chance in the first team and you only played in the third league. How do you perceive this change, when you think about the position of number one in front of Jan Laštůvka?

I don’t care about autumn. We said to ourselves, why bother with the past when I can only influence the future. I put the past behind me and with a clear head I went to the preparation. I believe it pays off.

You are visiting Baník from Pardubice, is your future in Ostrava brighter now?