It is a friend and an opponent. Children’s handball games are more fun

2023-04-03 11:24:01





Source: Tribune





Reporter Ma Biru

On April 1, the gymnasium of Hangzhou Normal University (Xiaoshan Campus), the handball venue for the Hangzhou Asian Games, welcomed a group of young guests. They were handball players from many kindergartens in Hangzhou. What was held here that day was the U6 group match of the 4th Hangzhou Youth Handball Championship in 2023 of “Let’s Run·Youth”. According to Qi Hongmei, president of the Hangzhou Handball Association, this event is the most extensive competition area since the Hangzhou Handball Championship was held. There are a total of 40 teams and more than 1,000 participants, including coaches, referees and parents, nearly 3,000 people . “All districts in Hangzhou sent teams to participate in this competition, which is also a warm-up for the next competition, so that more people can pay attention to this project.”

This event is divided into three groups: men’s group, women’s group and mixed group, which will be played simultaneously in 6 areas of the main gymnasium and the auxiliary gymnasium. Chen Zhenyu, a child from the third class of Hangzhou Xianlin Experimental Kindergarten, said that they have been training for this competition for more than a month. “We have practiced 5-step volleyball, feints, defense, and offense this month. This is my first time participating in a handball championship. I hope we can win a gold medal or a gold medal.”

Teng Lisong, as the referee of this handball championship, said that besides ensuring the safety of children is the key to holding children’s games, another important task is to coax children. “Because many children will cry on the sidelines once they lose, we have to coax the children. This is also a feature of the competition for young children.”