9
The 33-year-old Koudelka took 42nd place after a performance of 118.5 meters. Rýdl, who is twelve years younger (112.5 m), finished in 49th position, which, as the penultimate one, guarantees advancement. On the middle bridge, both Czech jumpers finished in the first round after a successful qualification.
Local Timi Zajc won with a jump of 136 meters. The second was Dawid Kubacki (131.5) from Poland, the third place was occupied by his compatriot and two-time Olympic champion on the large bridge Kamil Stoch (136).