Original title: Shen Zijie, Cheng Shuipeng were all fined RMB 50,000 for violating the spirit of sportsmanship

Xinmin Evening News reporter Wang Zhiling

The CBA issued two fines on April 4. Shenzhen team center Shen Zijie and Zhejiang team player Cheng Shuipeng were both suspended for one game and fined RMB 50,000 for violating the spirit of sportsmanship.

The reason why Shen Zijie was punished was for speaking rudely to the referee. The penalty announcement stated that when the match between Nanjing Tongxi Team and Shenzhen Team progressed to 3 minutes and 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter on April 3, Shenzhen Marco Polo Team No. 11 player Shen Zijie questioned the penalty and used insulting language to the referee. It was determined after the game that Shen Zijie’s behavior violated the spirit of sports.

Cheng Shuipeng was fined for headbutting a Shanghai team player during the game. According to the penalty notice, on April 2nd when the match between the Shanghai team and the Zhejiang team was 51 seconds left in the third quarter, Cheng Shuipeng, No. 6 player of the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Team, was sentenced to a technical foul and headbutted the opposing player. action. It was determined after the game that Cheng Shuipeng’s behavior violated the spirit of sports.

The CBA Corporation emphasized in the announcement: “During the recent home and away games of the CBA League, the words and emotions of coaches, athletes, and team bench personnel in individual games were inappropriate, which interfered with the normal order of the game and easily caused irrational emotions on both sides. The escalation of behavior and behavior has caused damage to the brand image of the CBA League. According to the relevant requirements of the State Sports General Administration, the Chinese Basketball Association and the CBA Company to clean up the style and discipline of the league, the CBA League will resolutely put an end to all kinds of words and deeds that damage the image of the league and sports. Follow-up Any misconduct will be punished in strict accordance with the CBA league disciplinary guidelines.”