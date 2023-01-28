Original title: Bottom!O’Neal defends the Rockets: They only have one old Gordon and the rest are children

Live it, January 27 News Today’s NBA regular season, the Rockets lost 95-113 to the Cavaliers at home.

O’Neal in the commentary booth said about the Rockets: “I want to defend them, not to make excuses, but they are too young. They only have one veteran, Eric Gordon, these players are still children, they Gotta learn how to win. They’re the smallest in the league.”

The Rockets currently rank last in the league with 11 wins and 38 losses.

