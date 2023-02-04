The Zimbabwean pivot (18 points, 13 rebounds, 35 evaluation!) Dominated his duel against Shevon Thompson, alternating small shots on touchdown near the circle and successes at half distance. Unable to stop Chikoko, Thompson still shone in attack (24 points, 13 rebounds), and brought the Byers back to five lengths in the middle of the third quarter (48-43, 25th). But an award-winning basket from Garrett Sim broke the Provencal momentum and Pau-Orthez did not flinch to maintain his advantage in the last quarter.