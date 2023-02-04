Home Sports Bourg-en-Bresse revives against Limoges, Pau-Orthez blows against Fos
Stuck in the worst spiral of its season, four defeats in a row, JL Bourg revived on Saturday evening by dominating Limoges (98-75). After having squandered an 11-point lead acquired at the very start of the match, Frédéric Fauthoux’s players saw the CSP take the lead at half-time (41-43, 20th), helped by a superb three-point success (9 out of 16).

The light came from James Palmer Jr. The American winger from Bressans (21 points, 5 assists) restored the advantage to his people on a sharp drive concluded with the fault (48-45, 22nd) before concluding with a award-winning basket the “run” launched by Frantz Massénat and Jordan Floyd (65-49, 28th).

Impeccable on the free throw line, the Game also found its defense in the last quarter to stifle Nicolas Lang (16 points but 3 in the second half) and his teammates. The Bressans go back to sixth place (11 wins – 9 losses) and expel Limoges (10-10), already beaten this week in the Champions League, outside the top 8.

Pau-Orthez sinks Fos

At the bottom of the table, Pau-Orthez emerged victorious in the match of fear against Fos-sur-Mer (74-63). With the victory of Blois over Boulogne-Levallois (78-77) earlier in the afternoon, Elan Béarnais approached the match in a relegation position, like their opponent, red lantern. Tense at the start of the match and in difficulty against the restless Garlon Green, Eric Bartecheky’s team relied on Vitalis Chikoko to get back in place.

The Zimbabwean pivot (18 points, 13 rebounds, 35 evaluation!) Dominated his duel against Shevon Thompson, alternating small shots on touchdown near the circle and successes at half distance. Unable to stop Chikoko, Thompson still shone in attack (24 points, 13 rebounds), and brought the Byers back to five lengths in the middle of the third quarter (48-43, 25th). But an award-winning basket from Garrett Sim broke the Provencal momentum and Pau-Orthez did not flinch to maintain his advantage in the last quarter.

The Pau stick to a group of three teams (Nanterre, Blois, Nancy) with seven victories on the clock, in the fight to maintain. This moves away for Fos-sur-Mer, now two lengths from the first relegation. The Provençals even lost the point average acquired during their victory in the first leg (83-75).

