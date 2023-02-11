Home Sports Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle United: Visitors match club record unbeaten run in the league
Sports

Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle United: Visitors match club record unbeaten run in the league

by admin
Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle United: Visitors match club record unbeaten run in the league
Marcos Senesi scored his first Bournemouth goal to put the hosts in front

Newcastle extended their unbeaten run to a club record-equalling 17 league games but were forced to settle for a point on Eddie Howe’s return to Bournemouth.

Having spent more than 10 years as Bournemouth manager across two spells, Howe was back at the Vitality Stadium with his Newcastle side pushing for a Champions League spot and his old club stuck in the bottom three.

However, it was Bournemouth who went in front after half an hour when Dango Ouattara flicked on a corner and Marcos Senesi was left unmarked at the far post to stab home.

Miguel Almiron equalised for the Magpies in first-half stoppage time, firing into the bottom corner after Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto had kept out Sean Longstaff’s shot following good work down the left by Allan Saint-Maximin.

Anthony Gordon missed a glorious opportunity to put Newcastle in front in the 70th minute and although the visitors pressed for a winner late on, it was Bournemouth who came closest to taking all three points when Dominic Solanke’s flick was cleared off the line by Kieran Trippier in the last minute of the 90.

Newcastle stay fourth after a fifth draw in six Premier League games, while Bournemouth move to within a point of safety but stay 19th.

Newcastle miss opportunity to strengthen grip on top four

It shows how far Newcastle have come under Howe that there will be frustration following a result that keeps gives them a two-point cushion in fourth.

But while they are still far exceeding pre-season expectations, they now hold themselves to a higher standard and, up against a side battling relegation, they failed to meet it.

Bruno Guimaraes was serving the second game of a three-match ban and was sorely missed in the midfield, particularly during an uncharacteristically sloppy first-half showing.

There was an improvement in the second half but save for Gordon’s gilt-edged chance when Neto spilled Saint-Maximin’s shot and smothered Longstaff’s follow-up, Newcastle chances were at a premium.

It is a third straight draw and fifth in six games, and while a point at Arsenal can be seen as a point gained, draws with Leeds, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Bournemouth fall closer to the two points dropped category.

See also  The Universiade returns home: the passing of the flag at Turin 2025 in Lake Placid

For all that a top-four finish this season would appear to show Newcastle are ahead of schedule under Howe, in a season in which Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are all under-performing to differing extents, a better chance may be a long time coming.

Newcastle are still ahead of the chasing pack, and with the Carabao Cup final to come as well there is every reason for optimism and enthusiasm at St James’ Park, but they will hope this run of draws does not result in a feeling of ‘what might have been’ come the end of the season.

Bournemouth centimetres away from three precious points

Every point is important when you’re in a relegation scrap and taking one off a side competing at the top of the table might even be considered a bonus.

Bournemouth have every reason to be satisfied with their performance against Newcastle but they came ever so close to a memorable win.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope’s poor pass out from the back put Sven Botman in trouble, Hamed Traore nipped in and his low cross was flicked goalwards by Solanke.

Pope was beaten but Trippier got back on the goalline to hack the ball clear.

It would be exaggerating to say Bournemouth deserved to win but the way Gary O’Neil’s side stood up to Newcastle should give them confidence for the matches to come.

Senesi’s goal – his first for Bournemouth – came after a good spell from the home side, they forced some of Newcastle’s untidiness and could have been further ahead had the decision making and execution been better in a number of promising situations.

Defensively, they were solid for much of the game and, after conceding late in recent games with Nottingham Forest and Brighton, the manner in which they kept Newcastle at arm’s length in the closing stages was a big step forward.

Player of the match

SemenAntoine Semenyo

AFC Bournemouth

  1. Squad number24Player nameSemen

  2. Squad number16Player nameTavernier

  3. Squad number13Player nameNeto

  4. Squad number25Player nameyear

  5. Squad number29Player nameBilling

  6. Squad number9Player nameSolanke

  7. Squad number22Player nameTraore

  8. Squad number15Player nameA Smith

  9. Squad number33Player nameZemura

  10. Squad number8Player namelerma

  11. Squad number2Player nameFredericks

  12. Squad number32Player nameAnthony

  13. Squad number3Player nameStephens

  14. Squad number6Player nameMepham

  15. Squad number11Player nameOuattara

Newcastle United

  1. Squad number24Player namealmiron

  2. Squad number2Player nameTrippier

  3. Squad number22Player namePope

  4. Squad number5Player nameSchär

  5. Squad number4Player nameBotman

  6. Squad number7Player nameJoelinton

  7. Squad number10Player nameSaint Maximin

  8. Squad number14Player nameIsak

  9. Squad number8Player nameGordon

  10. Squad number36Player nameS Longstaff

  11. Squad number28Player nameWillock

  12. Squad number33Player nameBurn

  13. Squad number32Player nameAnderson

  14. Squad number23Player nameMurphy

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 13Neto
  • 15A SmithBooked at 74minsSubstituted forFredericksat 79′minutes
  • 3StephensBooked at 90mins
  • 25yearSubstituted forMephamat 53′minutes
  • 33Zemura
  • 11OuattaraSubstituted forSemenat 79′minutes
  • 8lerma
  • 29Billing
  • 32AnthonySubstituted forTavernierat 63′minutes
  • 22Traore
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 1Travers
  • 2Fredericks
  • 6Mepham
  • 10Christie
  • 14Rothwell
  • 16Tavernier
  • 18vineyard
  • 21Moore
  • 24Semen

Newcastle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Pope
  • 2Trippier
  • 5Schär
  • 4BotmanBooked at 87mins
  • 33Burn
  • 36S Longstaff
  • 7JoelintonBooked at 90mins
  • 28WillockSubstituted forGordonat 36′minutesBooked at 60mins
  • 24almironSubstituted forMurphyat 81′minutes
  • 14Isak
  • 10Saint MaximinSubstituted forAndersonat 84′minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dubravka
  • 3Dummett
  • 8Gordon
  • 11Ritchie
  • 12Lewis
  • 21Fraser
  • 23Murphy
  • 32Anderson
  • 81Miley

Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Attendance:
10,419

Live Text

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner

  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before – here’s everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment

BBC Sport banner footer

You may also like

College basketball highlights: No. 21 UCONN takes on...

Real Madrid – Al-Hilal, Club World Cup Final,...

Embiid scored 35+11, Harden double-double, 76ers reversed and...

The match Clermont – OM delayed

Netball Super League 2023: Defending champions Manchester Thunder...

Joe Wieskamp returns to the Raptors on a...

Inter, backfire for Mazraoui?

Congratulations on the blue tie» and he changes...

Green is not enough for Spezia, Empoli comeback...

Pioli was on fire: (not) playing a derby...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy