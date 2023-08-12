Home » Bournemouth 1-1 West Ham: We were ‘unlucky’ against Bournemouth – Moyes
by admin
West Ham head coach David Moyes says his side were “unlucky” to concede against Bournemouth after the Hammers drew 1-1 with the Cherries on the opening game of the season.

REPORT: Solanke earns Bournemouth point against West Ham

Watch all the action from the opening weekend of the Premier League season on BBC’s Match Of the Day Saturday 12 August at 22:20 BST.

Available to UK users only.

