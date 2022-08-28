Original title:Bournemouth coach:I am terrified that the team is not at the same level as Liverpool

Live it, August 28 News In the fourth round of the Premier League, Liverpool beat Bournemouth 9-0, tying the record for the largest point difference in the Premier League. After the game, Bournemouth coach Scott Parker was interviewed.

“We were shocked, it was a disappointing score. I understand the challenge we faced and it is true that we were not good enough against this level of competition and opponents.”

“Our players and our team have been scared about it all season, we’re scared we’re just too far apart, we’re a young, inexperienced team. It’s the first Premier League experience for some players, in the I told you ten minutes after it was over, it was a humbling experience. It was so painful.”

“I was terrified. That’s our players and the depth of our squad. I was terrified by how easily they scored. We tried our best and I’m sorry for the team. We need some help (new signings). Liverpool scored too easily and we still have a lot of work to do.”

“We need more time on the training pitch. Whether the players fit in or not, the test will come. My job is to remove the psychological shadow from them. There is a big psychological shadow. Hopefully in a few days we can get some help to rebuild. “We need help, you can see our squad, a lot of kids are playing in the Premier League for the first time.”

“What the team wants to do this year needs to be decided, do we want to be competitive? Obviously not now.”

“It’s difficult, it’s lonely here on the bench, I can feel how every player feels.”

“These are the stories people talk about, the adversity one faces. This game will define us. Hopefully we can bottom out and get back on the right path so when we dust off the dust, there’s a story as well. “

