Bouzková experienced an unexpected crash in Prague. Havlíčková’s match was interrupted by darkness

Tennis player Marie Bouzková lost in the 1st round of the tournament in Prague to Jaqueline Cristiano after an almost three-hour battle 4:6, 6:4, 4:6 and did not confirm the position of the number one seed and the defending champion. The Romanian, who is 83 places lower in the rankings, lost for the first time after three wins. Today, Lucie Havlíčková played against the Frenchwoman Alizá Cornetová at the Sparta complex in Stromovka, whose match was interrupted by darkness at the score of 2:6, 2:4.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

