Bouzková – Garciaová 6:4, 4:6, 6:2, Valuable scalp, Bouzková once again knocked down the star Frenchwoman. Lehečka was not enough for Ruud

Twenty-five-year-old Bouzková, who was eliminated in the first round of the tournament in Prague last week as the defending champion, already lost 2:4 in the opening set, but turned the unfavorable development around by winning four games in a row.

In the second set, on the other hand, the opponent handled the ending better, but the third was completely controlled by the Czech player. Bouzková quickly led 5:0 and on the second attempt she ended the duel with her serve.

Photo: Cole Burston, CTK/AP

Jiří Lehečka in a match with Casper Ruud

Lehečka was not enough for Ruud

Jiří Lehečka finished in the second round at the Masters tournament in Toronto. With Casper Ruud, the fifth player in the world ranking, he did not use two set points in the opening set and lost the second mutual match with the Norwegian rival 6:7, 4:6.

The twenty-one-year-old Lehečka, in an even match in the opening set, first averted the opponent’s set point at 5:6 and forced a tie-break. In it, he already led 6:4, but he did not convert two opportunities to win the set, and Ruud finally won the shortened game 8:6.

The second set was decided by the failure of the Czech player from the sixth game, when he lost 13 fifteens in a row. With a clean game, he also came with his serve and faced three match points on serve at 3:5. He still turned them away, but in the next game, an opponent who was three years older already used the fourth chance.

Women’s tournament in Montreal (hard surface, subsidy $2,788,468): Singles – 1st round: Giorgiová (It.) – Andreescuová (Can.) 6:3, 6:2 Martičová (Croatia) – Bucsaová (Sp.) 6:0 , 6:4.2. round: BOUZKOVÁ (CZE) – Garciaová (5-Fr.) 6:4, 4:6, 6:2 Stephensová (USA) – Azarenkova (16-Běl.) no fight Paoliniová (It.) – Keysová (13-USA) no fights. Doubles – 1st round: Dabrowská, Routliffeová (Can./N. Zél.) – PLÍŠKOVÁ, Vekičová (CZ/Croatia) 6:3, 4:6, 10:8. Men’s tournament in Toronto (hard surface, subsidy $7,622,925): Singles – 1st round: Purcell (Aust.) – Auger-Aliassime (10-Can.) 6:4, 6:4 Shelton (USA) – Zapata (Sp.) 7:6 (7:1) , 6:4Diallo (Can.) – Evans (Brit.) 7:6 (7:4), 7:5.2. round: Ruud (3-Nor.) – LEHEČKA (CZ) 7:6 (8:6), 6:4.