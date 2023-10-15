Bouzková has the doubles title! The final awaits Krejčíková and Siniaková as well

0
Three Czech tennis players are playing for the title today at the WTA Tour tournaments. After a week, Marie Bouzková again celebrates the doubles title. With the American Bethania Matteková-Sandsová, they beat the Thai pair of Luksika Kumkchumová and Peangtarn Plipuečová 6:2 and 6:1 in the final of the tournament in Seoul. Barbora Krejčíková in Zhengzhou, China, and Kateřina Siniaková in Hong Kong are then in the singles final.
See also Swimming world championship, Elena Bertocchi misses the dive and takes zero in the final from one meter - Corriere TV