Bouzková has the doubles title! The final awaits Krejčíková and Siniaková as well

Three Czech tennis players are playing for the title today at the WTA Tour tournaments. After a week, Marie Bouzková again celebrates the doubles title. With the American Bethania Matteková-Sandsová, they beat the Thai pair of Luksika Kumkchumová and Peangtarn Plipuečová 6:2 and 6:1 in the final of the tournament in Seoul. Barbora Krejčíková in Zhengzhou, China, and Kateřina Siniaková in Hong Kong are then in the singles final.

