bove rome – Tiscali Sport

Il football gives us many fairy tales and that of Bove had exciting implications during the match between Rome and Bayern Leverkusen, valid for the semi-final of the Europa League. The “child”, as Mourinho calls the 20-year-olds who in the last two years has tried to launch with Roma, scored the decisive goal.

Edoardo Bove, 21 years old on May 16, he is a Roman who grew up in the Giallorossi youth team and is now ready for the big stages. In short, a boy who already makes Lupa fans dream and who could soon follow in the footsteps of other yellow and red flags. The boy has the requisites, not only technical, and Mourinho is also convinced of it.

Mourinho’s words of esteem

Speaking about the match winner, ‘Mou’ stressed that “he’s a professional, e he also has a good university education, (after high school he enrolled in the faculty of economics and management ed) looks like a thirty year old. Last year he played 5 minutes, this year 20, then 30, now a starter. He has grown emotionally. I did my job, I helped him grow, but in his growth there is also a lot of his family that I don’t know personally, but it will certainly be of a high standard”.

I felt a sea of ​​emotions

Meanwhile Edorardo keeps his feet on the ground even if he doesn’t hide the strong emotion he felt after the goal. “I’m not a cold, I felt a sea of ​​u200bu200bemotions this evening. I’m very happy with the goal and the team’s result. In Europe, if you don’t put malice on every ball, you risk suffering. We played a very intense game and we’re happy – says the talented Roma player -. At the beginning they put us in difficulty with two or three restarts and it took us a while to take the measures. But as time went on we played a great game. I dedicate the goal to my family and to the people who are always close to me.”