Boxer Bytyqi defended the WBC championship belt for the fourth time

Boxer Bytyqi defended the WBC championship belt for the fourth time

Bytyqi managed to defeat López on the second attempt. Their previous fight last July, when the Czech boxer with Kosovar roots also made her last appearance in the ring, ended in a draw.

Today there was no doubt about Bytyqi’s victory, the point judges decided in her favor in the ratio of 99:91, 98:92 and 99:91. The native of Ústí nad Labem thus defended not only her championship belt, but also her invincibility in pro-firing: she scored her twentieth victory in her 22nd duel, two of her matches ended in a draw.

“I found a tactic where it suited me, I found the perfect distance, which we worked on. It was like a reward for me, because every time (the opponent) stretched, my punch landed there, which stopped it , and I thought to myself: ‘And I have you’. So it was absolutely great,” she told Czech television Bytyqi.

