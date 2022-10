The blue Irma ‘Butterfly’ Testa won the gold medal at the European Championships for women, in the 57 kg category, beating the Bulgarian Svetlana Staneva in the final with a unanimous verdict (5-0). The boxer from Campania thus confirms the title she won in 2019 in Spain. The Italy of women’s boxing closes these European Championships with five medals: Irma’s gold, one silver and three bronzes.