Home Sports Boxing, Fabio Turchi acquitted of doping charges
Sports

Boxing, Fabio Turchi acquitted of doping charges

by admin
Boxing, Fabio Turchi acquitted of doping charges

The Florentine boxer had always declared himself a stranger and the anti-doping court upheld his defense

Good news for Italian boxing. The light heavyweight Fabio Turchi (21-2) was acquitted by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal of having used doping substances. The 29-year-old Florentine boxer had been found positive for the substances Ligandrol and Sulfoxide by the “UK Anti-doping” agency on the eve of the match played last June 11 at Wembley Arena against Richard Riakphore.

Absolution

Turchi had always declared his non-involvement in the accused facts and the Anti-Doping Tribunal, after analyzing some of the supplements indicated by the athlete, recognized the boxer’s good faith.

January 17, 2023 (change January 17, 2023 | 21:24)

© breaking latest news

See also  The 2022 Malaysia Badminton Masters ended - Guo Yu won two championships and one Asian

You may also like

Lazio, what a mess: Immobile stops for 15-20...

Naples, Giuntoli: “The Gollini-Sirigu exchange? Let’s see. And...

Matteo Messina Denaro, the real Bonafede admits: “I’ve...

Naples-Cremonese in history: all-female referee trio

The Warriors in the White House: Curry delivers...

From Totti to Materazzi, from Vieri to Zenga:...

Snooker Masters: England star Trump reaches the top...

Australian Open LIVE Sinner-Etcheverry 2-0

Summary of the Football Association Cup: Taishan’s three...

Napoli-Cremonese, Spalletti: “We had less quality than usual”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy