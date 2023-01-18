The Florentine boxer had always declared himself a stranger and the anti-doping court upheld his defense
Good news for Italian boxing. The light heavyweight Fabio Turchi (21-2) was acquitted by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal of having used doping substances. The 29-year-old Florentine boxer had been found positive for the substances Ligandrol and Sulfoxide by the “UK Anti-doping” agency on the eve of the match played last June 11 at Wembley Arena against Richard Riakphore.
Turchi had always declared his non-involvement in the accused facts and the Anti-Doping Tribunal, after analyzing some of the supplements indicated by the athlete, recognized the boxer’s good faith.
