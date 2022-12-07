The IOC executive returns to address the boxing case and reiterates the suspension of the IBA (international federation) and the concern for the presence of boxing at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. In a conference, the director of Sports , Kit McConnel, exposed the letter sent to the federation, the national federations and the national olympic committees. “Should a decision regarding the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games be made today, the IOC Executive Committee could not include boxing under the supervision of the IBA, which has failed to demonstrate that it has successfully addressed ongoing concerns over the its governance, its transparency and financial viability, and the integrity and evaluation of arbitrator judges”. The IOC will continue to monitor the activities of the IBA and, based on developments, may take a decision on the status of the IBA at an appropriate time.

Roy Jones protest

—

In Lausanne, an Iba delegation led by former superstar Roy Jones jr. protested in front of the meeting building: “No boxing without Iba and no Olympics without boxing” read the protesters’ placards. Boxing will still be on the program at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but a continuation under the leadership of the IBA, suspended since 2019 due to numerous scandals, is unlikely. In September, the IBA delegates at the extraordinary congress in Yerevan (Armenia) voted against new elections, thus confirming at the summit the Russian Umar Kremlev, head of the federation since the end of 2020, who saved the Iba economically (ex Aiba) with the help of main sponsor Gazprom, but made it completely dependent on the Russian state-owned company. He was also considered a close confidant of his predecessor Gafur Rachimov, who was ousted following serious corruption allegations. The Tokyo Olympic tournament was organized under the tutelage of the IOC, ousting the IBA. It will be the same for Paris too.