Boxing’s precarious Olympic future

For some years now there have been bad relations between the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Boxing Association (IBA), the reference association of Olympic boxing, which was once only amateur and is now also professional. Among the many international boxing federations, each with its own titles and belts, the IBA is the one that organizes the men’s and women’s world championships (where Italy’s Irma Testa recently won) and represents boxing at the Olympic level at the IOC.

Or rather, that should represent it: since 2019, the IOC has in fact suspended the IBA due to administrative and corruption problems, and since then it has managed Olympic boxing on its own. Especially in recent months, the IBA has raised the tone and level of the clash with the IOC several times, thus putting even more at risk its future Olympic presence, perhaps as early as the Paris 2024 Olympics, which will start in less than 500 days. It certainly doesn’t help that the IBA has a Russian president, that its major sponsor is the Russian energy company Gazprom and that at the recent Women’s World Championships, Russian athletes were allowed to compete in uniforms, flag and anthem of Russia.

With these premises, World Boxing was born a few days ago, a new international federation which has distanced itself from the IBA (many of the countries which have boycotted the women’s World Cup and which will boycott the men’s championships scheduled for May in Uzbekistan are part of it) and which in presenting itself as an alternative to the IBA, it aims to show the IOC that another Olympic boxing is possible. And it is probable that the IOC was waiting for nothing else: boxing has in fact been an Olympic sport since 1904 and due to its diffusion and popularity it is still considered an important sport, a tradition to be preserved.

Come he said at the end of March an IOC spokesman, in one of the many clashes between the Olympic Committee and the IBA: «To be completely clear, the IOC has no problem with boxers or boxing as a sport, but there are problems with the his federation.

The problems between the IOC and the IBA (until a few years ago known as AIBA, where the plus “A” stood for “amateur”) derive primarily from a scandal relating to the corruption of some boxing judges at the 2016 Olympics and from what a recent independent report he defined “a general culture of manipulation of meetings”.

Added to this are the very tense relations between the IOC and the last three presidents of the IBA: first the Taiwanese Wu Ching-kuo, who resigned after a financial scandal that brought the federation close to bankruptcy; after him the Uzbek millionaire Gafur Rakhimov, whom the US Treasury Department had presented as “one of the main criminals in Uzbekistan”, and since 2020 the Russian Umar Kremlev, considered “close” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the moment the IBA claims to have solved its problems related to the corruption of judges and referees, as well as those relating to certain of its financial and administrative practices, but continues to oppose in various ways the IOC, which is effectively commissioning Olympic boxing . Already at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, boxing events were managed by the IOC. At the Paris Olympics, all boxing events (slated to take place at the Roland Garros stadium) are also expected to be run autonomously, but the situation is complicated by the fact that the IBA and IOC cannot agree on which events consider as valid to qualify for those Olympics.

Elected first by acclamation and then, after methodological controversies, reelected in a new vote, thanks to the funds of Gazprom Kremlev brought a lot of money into the IBA, which already in October 2022 had readmitted Russian and Belarusian athletes, moreover in direct representation of their countries and not, as done elsewhere, as “neutral”.

For this reason, and more generally for the management of Kremlev, the women’s World Cup organized in March in India was boycotted by eleven countries, for the most part the same ones that will also boycott the men’s and who have chosen to create a new international federation called World Boxing.

The possibility of a new federation had been talked about for months and to date – pending all the formal passages envisaged starting in May – the national federations of the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Sweden, New Zealand, the Philippines and Netherlands (whose president, Boris van der Vorst, is Kremlev’s main opponent), but many other national federations have expressed interest.

For now, the Italian Boxing Federation (FPI) remains in the IBA and is not among those who boycotted the World Championships. At the beginning of April, after the Women’s World Cup, its president Flavio D’Ambrosi had told al Sports Courier: «Responsibilities and the general interest come first, even personal convictions. I certainly believe we can do better internationally, not just in boxing. Sport must be free from issues that do not fall within the scope of the Olympic Charter, it is a tool for educating, building, including”. When asked for a forecast in view of Paris 2024, D’Ambrosi had spoken of “a very magmatic moment” saying he wished “an Olympics that are as open and as inclusive as possible”.

World Boxing meanwhile he said of wanting to “address the deep-rooted doubts expressed by the IOC regarding the integrity, governance, transparency and financial management of boxing”. He also added that his goal is “to be recognized by the IOC”.

As things stand now, both time plays against World Boxing (becoming an international federation and joining the IOC are things that require several steps) and, it seems, the fact that the IBA you continue to be much richer. In his favor is the fact that among the personalities chosen to take care of its creation there are athletes and managers considered close to the positions of the IOC, including one who arriva right from there.

In all this there is also the fact that, although suspended since 2019, the IBA is still part of the CIO. After Kremlev had already called the boycotters of the World Cup “hyenas and jackals”, the IBA he answered upon the arrival of World Boxing with a very critical and harsh statement, in which he presents World Boxing as an organization “rogue”, that is “clandestine” and “rebel”.

The men’s World Championships, which will take place between 1 and 14 May, will probably help to clarify the situation a little, but for the Olympic future of boxing the most important step will undoubtedly be the June meeting of the Executive Committee of the IOC, where the near-term future of boxing will be one of the most anticipated topics. Instead, we will have to wait at least a few more months to find out whether or not boxing will become part of the program for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

