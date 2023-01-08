The boy originally from La Spezia was on vacation with his family

Tragedy about ski slopes in Valtellina. In Aprica, a town in the province of Sondrio, a 29-year-old boy died after a descent on the snow in the Magnolta area, ending up against a snow cannon. John Pieronithis is his name, lived in La Spezia and was in the mountains on vacation with his parents and a friend.

The accident of the boy who died in Aprica — The Prosecutor of Sondrio is obviously still reconstructing all the dynamics of the accident. The boy was in the last days of vacation with his family. The accident took place around 2 pm, according to witnesses the impact was very strong. Rescue was timely with two ambulances and an air ambulance from the Caiolo base. John Pieroni however, he arrived in critical condition at the Morelli hospital in Sondrio and died shortly after being admitted. The chest trauma reported following the collision with the snow cannon was too serious.

The investigation into the accident with the snow plow in Aprica — Both the artificial snow cannon, a consequence of climate change and the absence of snow on the slopes, and Pieroni's equipment were seized by the prosecutor. The exact dynamics will obviously be clarified later but it seems that during the descent the boy would have lost control of his skis and ended up against one of the cannons placed on the side of the track. The victim would not have worn a protective helmet at the time of impact. However, the blow would have been to the sternum with some ribs that were immediately broken. Many skiers on the slopes who witnessed the devastating impact.