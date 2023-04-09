Status: 04/09/2023 12:10 p.m

He is FC Augsburg’s record purchase: Ricardo Pepi, currently on loan to FC Groningen. Now he has ruled out a return to the Fuggerstadt with clear words – and thus surprised the FCA officials.

Enrico Maassen was only recently hoping for a return from Ricardo Pepi. “We’re looking forward to his return soon,” said the FC Augsburg coach. Recently, FCA manager Stefan Reuter had also commented positively on further cooperation with Pepi. “We are planning with him and have no intention of giving him up,” said Reuter.

“The Way They Treated Me”

But the record purchase of the Swabians gave a clear rejection to those responsible at FC Augsburg: “I don’t want to go back to Augsburg. I let the club know that too,” said the center forward, who was loaned to FC Groningen, to the Dutch football magazine “Voetbal International”. Things were played and promised to him that were not kept. “Because of the way they treated me, going back to Augsburg is not an option,” Pepi said without giving details. Pepi’s criticism should surprise the Swabians.

His manager Jaime Garcia was more explicit. “We appreciate the investment the club has made. But once he was there, it seemed like they didn’t know how to deal with such an investment. The coach didn’t speak to him, the director wanted him so badly that he didn’t come to an appointment with Ricardo twice,” said Garcia and made it clear: “Pepi is not going back to Augsburg”.

If Pepi returned, there would have been a fight for a regular place: newcomers Mergim Berisha, who is to be signed, and Ermedin Demirovic are playing very successfully. In the winter, Dion Beljo, Kelvin Yeboah and Irvin Cardona faced further competition for the center forward position.

FCA invested record sum for Pepi

The Bavarian Bundesliga club brought Pepi from Dallas to Augsburg in January 2022 for an alleged sum of 16 million euros – and loaned him to the first Dutch league in the summer. The 20-year-old US international has scored ten goals in 22 games there so far. The young professional’s contract with FCA runs until June 30, 2026.

Source: BR24Sport 04/09/2023 – 12:15 p.m