BR24 Sports: Tennis in Munich: Rune – O’Connell | 1.30 p.m. | BR television

Status: 04/22/2023 10:22 a.m

In the first semifinals at the ATP tournament in Munich, defending champion Holger Rune (Denmark) meets Zverev conqueror Christopher O’Connell. BR24Sport broadcasts the game live on BR television and in the stream. Your commentator is Philipp Eger.

On the way to defending his title at the Munich Aumeister, the Dane Holger Rune has to eliminate Alexander Zverev’s conqueror Christopher O’Connell from Australia in the semifinals. Rune had won his quarter-final match in two sets against Cristian Garin from Chile.

Unseeded O’Connell can play freely

For O’Connell, who is not seeded in Munich, even reaching the semi-finals is a huge success. The win against Olympic champion Zverev was the biggest of his career so far. That also means: The Australian has nothing to lose against Rune and can play freely. Holger Rune is the favorite. An advantage?

Rune – O’Connell on BR television and in the stream

BR24Sport will broadcast the match live on Center Court from 1.30 p.m. on BR television and via live stream. Your commentator is Philipp Eger.

“Here is Bavaria”: The BR24 newsletter informs you about the most important things of the day at a glance, Monday to Friday after work – compact and directly in your private mailbox. Register here!

Source: BR24Sport 04/22/2023 – 2:00 p.m