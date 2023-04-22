BR24Sport: FC Bayern women – SC Freiburg now in the live stream

The championship fight in the women’s Bundesliga is in the hot phase. Only one point separates the leaders from FC Bayern Munich from the series champions from VfL Wolfsburg. Losing a point is actually not allowed if the Bavarians want to celebrate their fifth championship title in history at the end of the season.

SC Freiburg: Between the series of defeats and the cup final

With SC Freiburg, FC Bayern welcomes a team that is currently difficult to grasp. In the cup, the Breisgau women are in the final against Wolfsburg, in the league the crash followed after the high in the first half of the season. Coach Theresa Merk’s team has been waiting for a win in the Bundesliga since February 12, and they recently lost five in a row.

But the 1-0 triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt in the semifinals of the DFB Cup should be warning enough. Coach Alexander Straus’ team will continue to rely on the stable defense: the Munich team have only conceded four goals this season.