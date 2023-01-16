The two Dutchmen are officially in yellow and blue at the moment, the Belgian player in the next few days

Jayden Braaf and Deyovaisio Zeefuik’s move to Verona is expected to be official in these hours.

The two Dutch players, arriving respectively from Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin, underwent medical tests on Friday and will shortly be in effect for Hellas.

On the way, then, Cyril Ngonge, Belgian striker whose transfer to Verona after leaving Groningen will be formalized in the next few days.

However, all three should be available for the match against Lecce on Saturday at the Bentegodi.

January 16, 2023 (change January 16, 2023 | 11:22 am)

