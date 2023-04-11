Bradley Beal, attending the Washington Wizards’ end-of-season press conference, also returned to the post-game incident with a fan in Orlando. The fact, dating back to last month, brought him under investigation by the police.

According to the reconstruction of ESPN, after the knockout with Orlando, as he was leaving the field, Beal was allegedly approached by a fan who yelled at him: “You made me lose $ 1,300, you piece of shit”. Beal, according to the report, turned around and walked over to a friend of the man who had made the comment and slapped him towards him, knocking off his hat and tapping the left side of his head.

“No one wants to lose money. I understand. If it remains a sporting issue, I can also understand that,” Beal commented on Monday. “The problem is when the attack gets personal, when you start talking about your family, your character, your integrity towards the game. I think that all this, we can also save ourselves. We can really keep those comments to ourselves.”

Beal said he’s noticed a little more nastiness related to sports gambling in recent years: “I know what we’re talking about. I go to casinos, I gamble, I get that. But I also know that there is probably a 99% chance that I will lose,” he said. “I don’t have to get angry with the dealer or with everyone else at the table for this”.

Beal also joked about questions surrounding his future: “If I wanted to leave, you would definitely know,” he said.

But he spoke openly about his frustration after a season in which Washington went 35-47 and didn’t qualify for the playoffs: “I’m definitely frustrated,” he said. “I’m also at peace with where I am and who we are and what we need to do.” to improve. There is nothing I can do. I can’t control it and I won’t stand here and insult everyone. We know where we have failed and how we need to improve. We have to do it”.

When asked if he expects to return to the Wizards, he said he couldn’t predict the future: “You act like you’re trying to kick me out of here,” he joked.