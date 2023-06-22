Home » Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, the details of the trade
Sports

Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, the details of the trade

by admin
Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, the details of the trade

Washington Wizards to say the least protagonists of the first phase of the NBA market, with the sales of Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and the just defined one of Chris Paul.

As for Bradley Beal, Adrian Wojnarowski reports the details of the deal.

Chris Paul, Landry Shamet arrive in the capital, as many as 6 second picks (from 2024 to 2028, and 2030) and the possibility of exchanging the first ones in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030.

In addition to Beal, Isaiah Todd and Jordan Goodwin also go to the Suns.

See also  Finland makes a veritable false start

You may also like

Belgium, Spain and Hungary qualify for Euro semi-finals

U21 EM: schedule, dates and group DFB team

Michael Duff: Swansea City name Barnsley manager as...

Criticism of Hansi Flick: what speaks for and...

Body map: If Neuer is sure to return...

Champions League: Istanbul final not ‘perfect’ for fans...

U21 wins against Norway at the start of...

Raid on Paris 2024 Olympic Organizing Committee

Turin, a return to the trocar? Roma have...

U21 wins against Norway at the start of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy