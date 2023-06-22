Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, the details of the trade

Washington Wizards to say the least protagonists of the first phase of the NBA market, with the sales of Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and the just defined one of Chris Paul.

As for Bradley Beal, Adrian Wojnarowski reports the details of the deal.

Chris Paul, Landry Shamet arrive in the capital, as many as 6 second picks (from 2024 to 2028, and 2030) and the possibility of exchanging the first ones in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030.

In addition to Beal, Isaiah Todd and Jordan Goodwin also go to the Suns.

Washington and Phoenix have finalized the Bradley Beal trade, landing the Wizards six second-round draft picks and four first-round pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. Suns are sending seconds in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2030. Pick swaps in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

