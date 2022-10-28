Divorce. After 13 years, the marriage between the Brazilian model Gisele Buendchen and Tom Brady, champion of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ended. The two had been living apart in the house for months, and so they decided to officially end their union. Thus ends an almost unreal fairy tale: he is a champion of football and one of the greatest US athletes of all time, she is beautiful and in demand supermodel. Years of many photos and videos of a happy family, Tom, Gisele and their two children, 12-year-old Benjamin Rein and 9-year-old Vivian Lake (Brady has another son, John Edward, 15, from a previous relationship).

Rumors about the divorce have been circulating for weeks, now both have confirmed it on Instagram by announcing that they will do it “in a friendly way. We will continue to work together as parents to make sure our children always get the love and attention they deserve. We are here. to this decision after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult as it is for many people who go through the same situation every day around the world. We wish only the best for each other as we pursue all new chapters of our life that have yet to be written “. Gisele added: “We have grown up differently”. And then she pointed out what appears to be a jab at her husband: “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart.” Two different versions to describe the end of marriage: in Brady’s the use of the plural “we”, while Gisele prefers to use the singular “I”. Small sign of friction that has become cracks.