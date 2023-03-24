Home Sports Brady buys into WNBA champion team
Football superstar Tom Brady becomes a shareholder in the Las Vegas Aces women’s basketball team, which won its first championship last WNBA season. Brady announced on Thursday.

“I grew up with three older sisters who were outstanding athletes and role models for me. That’s how my love for women’s sports started,” said Brady. “I admire the work that the Aces and WNBA players do for the sport. I am willing to contribute as part of the organization in any way.”

Brady announced the end of his career in early February, the 45-year-old had won the Super Bowl seven times and is considered one of the best footballers of all time.

“We saw Tom Brady on the front row at our games and are thrilled that he sees importance in supporting women’s basketball and the WNBA,” said league president Cathy Engelbert.

