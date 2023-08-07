Braga (Portugal) or Topola (Serbia) for OM in the event of qualification for the Champions League play-offs

Two days before their first leg in Greece, against Panathinaikos, in the third preliminary round of the Champions League (Wednesday, 8 p.m.), OM see their way to the group stage take shape more.

Following the draw made on Monday by UEFA, the Marseillais will challenge, in the event of qualification, the Portuguese of Braga or the Serbs of Backa Topola in the play-offs.

Marseille has already met Braga in recent seasons, in the Europa League (group stage 2015-2016, sixteenths 2017-2018), never on the other hand that of Backa Topola.

