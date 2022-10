In the 55th minute of Milan-Juve, Vlahovic’s mistake on a backward clearance triggers the counterattack of Brahim Diaz, who makes 40 meters on the run, overtaking first Bonucci and then all the rest of the Juventus defense: Szczesny tries to get there the hand, but the Rossoneri’s shot ends up on the net for AC Milan’s 2-0. Here are the best images of the goal of the Rossoneri number 10 who then celebrates on Leao’s shoulders