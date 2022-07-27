Zhejiang Online Hangzhou, July 26th (Reporter Shen Tingyu)From July 26th to 27th, the 2022 Global E-Sports Leaders Summit and Tencent E-Sports Annual Conference will be held in Hangzhou with the theme of “Competition in Asia”.

This is an annual event of the e-sports industry under the guidance of the E-sports Working Committee of the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association and hosted by Tencent E-sports, the Asian Electronic Sports Federation and Zhejiang Digital Culture. platform.

The “2022 Asian E-sports Industry Development Report” was released at the meeting. The report shows that at present, China has become the world‘s largest e-sports market. With the global event revenue expected to reach US$1.384 billion in 2022, China alone will provide about one-third of the global e-sports market’s revenue. The report also pointed out that with the increasing awareness of e-sports among the Chinese public, e-sports is gradually showing a trend of popularization. In the context of the entry of e-sports into Asia, the process of e-sports sports is accelerating, and currently about 70% of Chinese netizens agree that esports is a sport.

On the same day, Hyde Farman, director of the Asian Games Department of the Asian Olympic Council, Huo Qigang, chairman of the Asian Electronic Sports Federation, Lang Ping, the former head coach of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, and representatives of Asian national and regional e-sports associations, etc. Draw a blueprint for the development of the e-sports industry, and discuss more opportunities for the global development of e-sports under the background of e-sports entering Asia.