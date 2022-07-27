Home Sports Brainstorm, seek new development of e-sports industry_Zhejiang Online
Sports

Brainstorm, seek new development of e-sports industry_Zhejiang Online

by admin

Brainstorm and seek new development in the e-sports industry

2022-07-27 08:50:46

Source: Zhejiang Online-​Zhejiang Daily

Reporter Shen Tingyu

　　Zhejiang Online Hangzhou, July 26th (Reporter Shen Tingyu)From July 26th to 27th, the 2022 Global E-Sports Leaders Summit and Tencent E-Sports Annual Conference will be held in Hangzhou with the theme of “Competition in Asia”.

This is an annual event of the e-sports industry under the guidance of the E-sports Working Committee of the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association and hosted by Tencent E-sports, the Asian Electronic Sports Federation and Zhejiang Digital Culture. platform.

The “2022 Asian E-sports Industry Development Report” was released at the meeting. The report shows that at present, China has become the world‘s largest e-sports market. With the global event revenue expected to reach US$1.384 billion in 2022, China alone will provide about one-third of the global e-sports market’s revenue. The report also pointed out that with the increasing awareness of e-sports among the Chinese public, e-sports is gradually showing a trend of popularization. In the context of the entry of e-sports into Asia, the process of e-sports sports is accelerating, and currently about 70% of Chinese netizens agree that esports is a sport.

On the same day, Hyde Farman, director of the Asian Games Department of the Asian Olympic Council, Huo Qigang, chairman of the Asian Electronic Sports Federation, Lang Ping, the former head coach of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, and representatives of Asian national and regional e-sports associations, etc. Draw a blueprint for the development of the e-sports industry, and discuss more opportunities for the global development of e-sports under the background of e-sports entering Asia.

See also  CBA "dynasty curtain call" Guangdong men's basketball team missed the semi-finals of the regular season

Label:Asia; Sports; Industrial Development; E-Sports
edit: Wei Wenjing

Related Reading


You may also like

The Chinese men’s basketball team lost to the...

Jacobs and the injury: “The Europeans? I don’t...

The sports industry winds up, and the e-sports...

Broni, another former Autosped arrives Colli “I wanted...

Instagram, social protest (with Chiara Ferragni): “It must...

Chinese men’s table tennis faces challenges

Juve, Pogba has left for Italy. No operation...

2022 East Asia Cup: Chinese women’s football draws...

Monkeypox, WHO: vaccine is not enough, responsible sex...

Why did Fan Zhendong deduct 1400 points from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy