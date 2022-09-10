The Dane is now at Espanyol and doesn’t want to talk about the past.

Martin Braithwaitea striker who left Barcelona in the summer forEspanyol, is back on his farewell to the Blaugrana. During an interview to TV3 taken from Radio Catalonia the Danish player has chosen the path of moderation, explaining that he wants to concentrate above all on the present.

“I don’t want to talk about money, health is more important. I am very lucky, my family is fine. It is not money that has delayed my departure from the Blaugrana”, he stressed. Braithwaite. And again: “Now then it’s the past, in my head I have many positive memories of Barcelona. Now I’m where I wanted to be, I’m happy here and it doesn’t seem like the time to talk.” On the whistles received in the last appearance in the Catalan jersey at the Gamper Trophy: “People don’t know the whole truth …”.

For the Danish footballer, however, a new experience in La Liga has begun and already in the previous match against Atletico Bilbao he was the protagonist of the winning goal.

