Alabama forward Brandon Miller revealed ad Adrian Wojnarowski his intention to go into the 2023 NBA Draft.

Miller finished his freshman year with the Crimson Tide posting 18.8 points with 8.2 rebounds and 2 assists, 43% from the field, 38% from beyond the arc, and 86% from the line.

The wing is at no. 3 in ESPN’s Top 100, and is considered the only prospect with the potential to challenge Scoot Henderson for the second overall pick behind phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Highlights of his season: