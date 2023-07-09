Brandon Moreno Loses UFC Flyweight Title in Controversial Split Decision Against Alexandre Pantoja

Title: Brandon Moreno Loses UFC Flyweight Title to Alexandre Pantoja

Subtitle: Split Decision Causes Controversy among Fans

By [Author]

[City], [State] – In a highly anticipated fight at UFC 290, Brandon Moreno faced Alexandre Pantoja for the third time, resulting in a heartbreaking loss for Moreno as he surrendered his UFC Flyweight title. The split decision, met with anger and disappointment among fans, marked an eventful night of intense competition.

The match, which took place just before the much-anticipated bout between Yair ‘Pantera’ Rodríguez and Alexander Volkanovski for the Featherweight title, captured the attention of the audience in the lead-up to the main event.

From the beginning, both Moreno and Pantoja displayed impressive skills, each striving to showcase their arsenal of techniques. Unfortunately for Moreno, he suffered a serious cut above his right eyebrow due to a powerful elbow strike from his Brazilian opponent during the first round.

As the fight progressed into the second round, Moreno managed to shine, displaying his prowess by launching a series of powerful attacks. These assaults placed Pantoja in a challenging position and resulted in visible damage to his face.

The third round brought heightened intensity, leaving the crowd at the edge of their seats. The fight showcased numerous grappling exchanges and occasional strikes to the feet. Both contenders fought valiantly, keeping the excitement levels high throughout the round.

However, the situation took a significant turn in the fourth round when Alexandre Pantoja effectively knocked down the Tijuana native multiple times. Despite facing tremendous adversity, Brandon Moreno’s indomitable spirit remained intact, even into the fifth and final round, where he continued to display incredible resilience.

Ultimately, the judges’ scores favored Alexandre Pantoja, with a unanimous decision of 29-25, 28-27, 28-27. This victory crowned him the new UFC Flyweight champion, eliciting mixed reactions from the audience and leaving Moreno to contemplate his next steps.

With this unexpected outcome, both fighters have added yet another chapter to their storied rivalry. As the dust settles, the UFC Flyweight division will undoubtedly witness new contenders emerging, as the quest for the title continues.

###

[Author] is a [occupation] based in [City]. They have a passion for reporting on sports and delivering breaking news to readers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

