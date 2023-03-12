Home Sports Brave Legends! If Hašek and I were caught, the prosecutor would threaten and there would be nothing from the NHL, the defender recounts
Courageous. And properly. Hockey defenseman František Kučera knew how to stand up to stronger opponents on the ice, but he was not afraid to show his opinion off the ice as well. In 1989, when he was at the military camp in Dukla Jihlava, he even went with his teammates to a demonstration against the regime in Wenceslas Square. “If it had exploded at that time and the demonstration had to be intervened and we were beaten, the prosecutor would have been waiting for us like crazy. We wouldn’t go with Dominik Hašek to the Blackhawks,” says the Olympic champion from Nagano in the Příklep program on Sport.cz.

