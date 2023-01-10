In the 2022-2023 National Women’s Volleyball Super League Finals matchup held on the evening of the 8th, the Tianjin Bohai Bank Women’s Volleyball Team defeated the Shanghai Women’s Volleyball Team 3-0 and successfully defended the league title with a total score of 2-0. As a result, the Tianjin Bohai Bank women’s volleyball team won the league championship trophy for the 15th time, and at the same time created a record of 41 consecutive victories in the Super League and a “four consecutive championships” dominance. The unshakable dominance of the altar.

The glorious record has soaked in the sweat of the women’s volleyball girls day and night, and contains the women’s volleyball spirit of “forge ahead and tenacious struggle” of the girls. It is also inseparable from the exclusive title sponsorship that has been hand in hand with the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team for the eleventh year China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Bohai Bank”) has given great support over the years. As the only national joint-stock commercial bank headquartered in Tianjin, Bohai Bank has established itself in Tianjin for many years, supported the development of Tianjin’s sports industry with firm determination, and helped Tianjin’s construction of a strong sports city, a “volleyball city” and a “sports capital” with practical actions. “Construction.

Twenty years of tenacious struggle, the spirit of the women’s volleyball team shines again

From Tianjin women’s volleyball team standing on the top podium of the league for the first time 20 years ago, to today’s 27th National Women’s Volleyball League, Tianjin women’s volleyball team has reached the finals 18 times and won the championship 15 times. The number of championships has exceeded that of other previous championship teams. sum.

In this championship competition, the Tianjin Bohai Bank women’s volleyball team debuted with the best team. Under the leadership of the backbone captain Yao Di, the national players Li Yingying and Wang Yuanyuan have become the pillars of the team after experiencing the Olympic Games, the World Women’s Volleyball League and other international competitions; the young player Chen Boya has been fully trained this season, and his growth and progress are obvious to all; Zhang Shiqi has excellent conditions and a solid style of play. He played steadily in the finals to help the team consolidate the championship position; Vargas’ offensive power can be called the number one foreign player in China. He is currently playing for the Tianjin team for the second season, and the players cooperate with each other tacitly.

Looking back at this women’s volleyball league, the Tianjin Bohai Bank women’s volleyball team has passed all the way, and the new women’s volleyball spirit of “the motherland is supreme, tenacious hard work, unity and cooperation, and never give up” continues to shine. In the first stage of the competition, with 13 consecutive victories and 39 points, it ranked first; in the quarter-finals, the Tianjin team defeated Liaoning, Fujian, and Jiangsu successively, and ended the quarter-finals qualifying with 16 consecutive victories; 1/4 In the finals and semi-finals, against the Shandong team and the Fujian team respectively, the myth of undefeated continued.

Sports carry the dream of national prosperity and national rejuvenation. Bohai Bank has always paid close attention to and supported the sports industry. As the strong backing of Tianjin women’s volleyball girls, Bohai Bank continues to spare no effort in contributing to the club’s growth and development.

2023 is the eleventh year that Bohai Bank has accompanied Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team. Over the past 11 years, Bohai Bank and the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team have formed an indissoluble bond, sharing joys and sorrows and harvesting together, and accompanied the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team to grow step by step into a beautiful business card in Tianjin.

While supporting the development of Tianjin women’s volleyball team and the sports industry, Bohai Bank has also gradually integrated the spirit of women’s volleyball team into its own corporate culture. In recent years, Bohai Bank has continued to follow the “Fourth Five-Year” strategic development plan as a guide, firmly grasp the development opportunities brought about by financial technology and technological iteration, give full play to its innovative vitality and late-mover advantages, and actively respond to and practice “promoting reality with numbers” , The new development requirements of “digital and real integration” will enhance the digital financial service capabilities of the close integration of the digital economy and the real economy.

At present, Bohai Bank is focusing on building an ecological banking business model of “Bohai Viewing and Taking, Hairun Everything”, which combines the open innovation of platform banks and the efficient response attributes of agile banks. Through 5E, it means “focus on ecology”, “symbiosis and win-win “, “Professional Empowerment”, “Ubiquitous”, and “Smart Engine” five strategic capabilities, along with ecological partners and customer users to grow and evolve, to achieve a comprehensive upgrade of the business model.

At the same time, Bohai Bank actively responded to the call of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to “put the focus of economic development on the real economy”, and used digital transformation to improve the adaptability, competitiveness and inclusiveness of financial services, and boost the digital economy and the real economy. Integrate development, use practice to stimulate the momentum of transformation and upgrading of the real economy, and contribute “Bohai” power to smooth the domestic economic cycle and drive the international and domestic economic double cycle.

