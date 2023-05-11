Home » Braves pitchers Max Fried, Kyle Wright expected to miss at least two months
Braves pitchers Max Fried, Kyle Wright expected to miss at least two months

Braves pitchers Max Fried, Kyle Wright expected to miss at least two months

The Atlanta Braves’ rotation was dealt another major blow on Tuesday when ace left-hander Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained forearm.

The loss of Fried came with right-hander Kyle Wright, the majors’ only 20-game winner last season, already on the IL with shoulder soreness. Fried was Atlanta’s opening day starter.

According to MLB.comboth Fried and Wright will miss at least two months, with Wright possibly sidelined even longer.

Fried (2-1, 2.08 ERA) had been scheduled to start Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox. The first indication of concerns about Fried came when the team on Sunday instead listed Wednesday’s projected starter as to be determined. At the time, manager Brian Snitker did not reveal Fried’s injury, which was announced Tuesday on the team’s Twitter account.

The Braves recalled left-hander Danny Young from Triple-A Gwinnett. Young posted a 2.45 ERA in four games, all in relief, with Atlanta earlier this season.

Fried, 29, has won 14 games each of the last two seasons. He has a 56-26 career record and 3.05 ERA in seven seasons.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

